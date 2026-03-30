‘Five Alarm Fire’: Devastating New Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Cratering to 33%

A new national poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating free falling to just 33%, the lowest of his second term as war continues to rage in Iran and Americans continue to express concerns over the cost of groceries and gasoline.

The poll from the University of Massachusetts Amherst surveyed 1,000 respondents, who cited issues ranging from inflation, to jobs, to immigration, to tariffs for their dour view of the president’s job performance.

“What is surprising, and of likely grave concern to the White House, are the dips in support from the very groups that helped Trump take back the presidency in 2024,” said poll director Tatishe Nteta. “Among men, working class Americans and African Americans, Trump’s approval ratings have dropped by close to 20 points since April 2025. Similar drops in support are also seen among moderates (down 18 points) and independents (down 13 points), key constituencies in Trump’s victory and in the upcoming midterm election.”

🇺🇸 National Poll by UMass/Amherst Pres. Trump

Approve: 33%

Disapprove: 62% Trump's lowest approval in either term

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Trump's net approval on key issues 🟤 Immigration: -25

🔴 Jobs: -31

🔴 Tariffs: -36

🔴 Inflation: -47

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U.S. Military action against Iran Approve: 29%… pic.twitter.com/RjoIysrErc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 30, 2026

Nteta said that 5% of “one-time Trump voters” said they regretted voting for Trump. And, although 5% is a small number, it’s up from the 1% who said they expressed regret in July 2025, and the 2% who said they wished they had voted differently in April 2025.

“More concerning for President Trump and his allies is the decrease in confidence among Trump voters, with just 62% feeling ‘very confident’ in their vote, a 12-point decrease since April 2025,” Nteta said.

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, who has stood firmly against the Iran war and what she sees as Trump’s abandoned America first agenda, called the poll results a “five-alarm fire.”

“For the love of all that is holy we need to get out of Iran and work full time on ppl’s $$ worries,” Kelly wrote on social media.

Five alarm fire – for the love of all that is holy we need to get out of Iran and work full time on ppl’s $$ worries https://t.co/4x5hl2Atcv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 30, 2026

The most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll was equally grim, showing Trump’s approval rating at 36 percent for his second term.

“Americans’ views on Trump soured significantly with regard to his stewardship over the cost of living, as gasoline prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28,” the report said. “Just 25% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, an issue that was at the center of his ‌2024 presidential election campaign.”

Meanwhile, the latest Fox News poll did not show Trump faring much better, with an approval rating of 41% in March. In addition, it found that “59% of registered voters now disapprove of him — the highest disapproval of either of his terms.”

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