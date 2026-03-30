‘They’ve Succeeded!’ Karl Rove Stunned by Democrats’ Remarkable Achievement

Legendary GOP operative Karl Rove marveled at Democrats’ remarkable ability to remain more unpopular than President Donald Trump well into his second term during a hit on Fox News over the weekend.

Host David Asman elicited the reaction from Rove with the following set-up and inquiry on Saturday’s Journal Editorial Report:

Now, the other place where Americans are hurting right now is at the airports, and practically everybody understands that the issues that are causing the TSA lines to be so long is what the Democrats have been doing in holding back. Now there was on Friday morning, there was this vote early Friday morning — that was in the Senate, we have to see what happens with the House and whether President Trump will sign it. But it does seem that President Trump kind of trumped the opposition by putting ICE agents in the TSA lines and making them move a lot faster. That also increased support for ICE. But meanwhile, Representative Don Beyer, who’s a big Democrat in Virginia, he admitted, publicly admitted that in an Axios piece that he said, and I’m quoting here, “We’re making people hurt. The long lines, that can’t make us more popular.” Is he right?

“Oh, absolutely. In fact, what gets me is, look, if you look at the approval and disapproval ratings in the RealClearPolitics average, the president is underwater by about 14 points, 42% favorable, 56% unfavorable. The Republican Party is 15 points underwater. The Democrats, they’re 20 points. The Democrats have succeeded in making themselves less popular than the president of the United States in his second term, midterm election! That’s really difficult to do, but they’ve succeeded at it by stupid statements and stupid actions!” replied Rove. “Why they have been so intent upon keeping the TSA from being funded and Homeland Security from being funded is beyond me. The Republicans are going to take this problem off their plate, but it is a problem for the Democrats, and a sign of their stupidity, and one of the reasons that they are even less popular than the Republican Party or the president going into a midterm election.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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