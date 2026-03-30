Trump Rips ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ After Struggling to Stay Awake at Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump mocked “sleepy” former President Joe Biden on Monday, just days after Trump himself was caught struggling to keep his eyes open during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

In a video posted to Truth Social announcing the launch of his new “White House app,” Trump said:

You can watch all White House events, read all my executive orders, and keep track of our “promises made, promises kept.” That was a phrase that I used during the campaign and it’s very true. In fact, I actually kept more promises than I even talk about. We did much more than I said we were going to do. Every American should expect their government to have transparency and the Trump administration is the most transparent in history. That is for sure. No one knew that Sleepy Joe Biden was doing– We had no idea what that guy was doing. The good news is he had no idea either.

The president’s dig at Biden for being “sleepy” came just days after he was caught resting his eyes.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to reporters about Iran on Thursday, Trump sat next to him with his eyes closed, seemingly struggling to stay awake.

Trump also sat with his eyes closed as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered a speech praising the Trump administration’s ongoing war against Iran.

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly been caught resting his eyes during press conferences and meetings with both his Cabinet and allies.

In January, after he appeared to start nodding off during a “boring” Cabinet meeting, Trump insisted he had just been resting his eyes.

“People said, ‘He closed his eyes.’ Look, it got pretty boring,” said Trump. “But I didn’t sleep, I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here!”

He continued, “I don’t sleep much. But you know, it’s funny, some of them [photographers] got me in a blink.”

That same month, Trump also claimed he liked to close his eyes because it was “relaxing.”

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said.

Trump was also repeatedly accused of falling asleep during his court appearances in 2024.

At the time, Trump denied falling asleep in the courtroom, insisting, “I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!”

Watch above via The White House on Truth Social.

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