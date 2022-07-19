Nadler Claims Justice Thomas Didn’t Bring Up Interracial Marriage Decision in Overturning Roe Because He’s In One, ‘And So Is McConnell’

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) claimed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t mention interracial marriage in his opinion in the case that overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade since he, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are married to someone of another race.

Thomas, who is Black, is married to Ginni Thomas, who is White, while McConnell is married to former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is Asian.

Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the majority ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” Those cases, respectively, dealt with contraception, sodomy and gay marriage.

“The logic, the substantive due process logic, by which the Court overthrew Roe v. Wade applies equally to Obergefell to Loving to the right to contraception to the right to gay marriage and the right to interracial marriage for that matter,” said Nadler on the House of Representatives floor.

In Loving, the Supreme Court ruled banning interracial marriage is unconstitutional.

Nadler continued:

And Justice Thomas mentioned all that specifically. Yes, he said this case doesn’t involve that. We’re not deciding that yet which is what the portion of his concurrence … but read the rest of his concurrence where he said specifically that we should overrule or reconsider Obergefell and Lawrence, which is consensual which is gay marriage, which is consensual sodomy. He didn’t mention loving, though for some reason which is interesting racial marriage. Maybe the fact that he’s intermarried and so is Senator McConnell. Maybe that had something to do with it.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

