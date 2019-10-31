Back in March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed she would only move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump if the move received significant bipartisan support. On Thursday, not a single Republican congressman voted to pass a resolution which sets out guidelines for the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The resolution did pass on Tuesday at 232-196, with all but two Democrats voting in support, however every Republican (except three who didn’t vote) voted against.

“The vote was expected to be deeply partisan,” reported the New York Times. “No Republicans broke ranks with Mr. Trump and voted in support of the resolution and two Democrats, Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, joined the Republicans in voting against it.”

Pelosi, who voted in support of the resolution after announcing the impeachment inquiry last month, has historically opposed impeachment during the Trump presidency. She claimed previously in an interview in March, “I’m not for impeachment.”

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” she declared. “He’s just not worth it.”

Republicans, including Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, took to social media to share Pelosi’s quote from March and gloat that the only bipartisan support is in the other direction.

Today, the opposition was bipartisan. Just months ago, Nancy Pelosi said this: "I'm not for impeachment' without bipartisan support, Pelosi says, roiling fellow Democrats

The media spent weeks speculating about GOP defections on impeachment, but it was DEMOCRATS who defected. Pelosi said impeachment must have 'overwhelming and bipartisan' support. Turns out there is bipartisan support – for MOVING ON!

In March, Nancy Pelosi said that she would only support impeachment if it were "overwhelming and bipartisan." Today's vote was bipartisan against impeachment.

Pelosi took a huge blow, today folks, she said she needed "bipartisan" support and not ONE single Republican voted with her and TWO Dems voted no. She's in a mess of trouble.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) posted, “Nancy Pelosi just got her wish for a bipartisan vote on her impeachment inquiry. The problem is that the bipartisan vote was AGAINST her resolution and this disgusting side show to rip our country in half, which is being fueled solely with blind enraged hate.”

Nancy Pelosi just got her wish for a bipartisan vote on her impeachment inquiry. The problem is that the bipartisan vote was AGAINST her resolution and this disgusting side show to rip our country in half, which is being fueled solely with blind enraged hate.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) commented, “Looks like Speaker Pelosi & House Dems got a bipartisan impeachment vote – just not the one they wanted. It seems even some members of the Democratic caucus recognize this scheme to impeach President @realDonaldTrump for what it is – a sham.”

Looks like Speaker Pelosi & House Dems got a bipartisan impeachment vote – just not the one they wanted. It seems even some members of the Democratic caucus recognize this scheme to impeach President @realDonaldTrump for what it is – a sham.

