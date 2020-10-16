comScore

NBC Town Hall Voter May Have Loved Trump’s ‘Great Smile’ — But She’s Voting For Biden: The President ‘Steps in it Every Time He Opens His Mouth’

By Leia IdlibyOct 16th, 2020, 10:33 am

Paulette Dale

Once-undecided voter Paulette Dale, who made headlines on Thursday night for complimenting President Donald Trump’s smile during the NBC town hall, is now voting for Joe Biden. 

Dale identified as a 2016 Hillary Clinton voter and noted that she was leaning toward Biden during the town hall, but that did not stop her from gushing over Trump’s smile.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” she told the president. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

However, shortly following her interaction with the president, Dale confessed to Miami New Times that she will be voting for Biden.

“I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she said, adding that Trump “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.”

“I think the man has a nice smile,” she noted. “However, I’m not a fan.”

Twitter was quick to relish the news:

