One voter at the NBC town hall with President Donald Trump may not know who she is voting for, but she knows she likes the president’s smile.

In the waning moments of Thursday night’s forum, voter Paulette Dale — identified as a 2016 Hillary Clinton voter who is leaning toward Joe Biden this time around — gushed over the president’s pearly whites.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” Dale told Trump.

The president obliged with a toothy grin.

“Thank you,” he said.

The line drew a round of applause from the audience.

“He does,” Dale said. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

Trump flashed that smile once again after a brief exchange with Dale on the DACA program.

