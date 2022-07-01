New Poll Shows 71% of Voters Don’t Think Biden Should Run Again

Seventy-one percent of registered voters polled said President Joe Biden should not run for a second term, while just 29% said he should.

The Harvard-Harris poll was conducted among 1,308 registered voters on June 28 and 29.

Among those who said he shouldn’t run, the most common reason given was that “he’s a bad president (45%), followed by “he’s too old” (30%), and “it’s time for a change” (26%).

Not surprisingly, the poll shows Biden with weak approval ratings on a host of issues, but he fares worst on economic matters. Just 28% either strongly or somewhat approve of his handling of inflation, while 32% approve of his handling of the economy overall.

The poll puts Biden’s general approval rating at 38%. Moreover, an alarming 64% of Americans say their personal financial situation is “getting worse.” That’s the highest number since at least before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Voters were invited to select the three most important issues facing the country at present. Inflation led the way (40%), followed by the economy in general (29%), and guns (20%).

Notably, women’s rights polled at 17% and experienced a six-point jump from the last survey. The most recent poll was taken the week after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to abortion.

The poll also had bad news for former President Donald Trump, as 61% of respondents said he should not run again.

