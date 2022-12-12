Newly Revealed Mark Meadows Texts Show Rep. Ralph Norman Urging Trump Declare ‘Marshall Law’ to Save America

Newly revealed text messages between former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and various members of Congress add additional color to their plot to overturn the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power in the U.S. One of the texts shows Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) urging Meadows to push Trump to declare “Marshall [sic] Law.”

The texts were published Monday by Talking Points Memo and they reportedly “show the senior-most official in the Trump White House communicating with members of Congress, state-level politicians, and far-right activists as they work feverishly to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.”

“TPM has obtained the 2,319 text messages that Mark Meadows, who was President Trump’s last White House chief of staff, turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack,” notes the report, adding that the texts are “disturbing” communications.

In one of the more bombshell revelations, Norman writes to Meadows, saying, “Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of no return in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”

TPM reached out to Norman for comment on the text, which was from Jan. 17th, 2021 — 11 days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and three days before Trump left office.

“It’s been two years. Send that text to me and I’ll take a look at it,” his office replied. The report adds:

TPM forwarded Norman a copy of the message calling for “Marshall Law!!” We did not receive any further response from the congressman.

Read the full report from TPM here

