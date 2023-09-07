Newsmax Host Challenges Pence On Unpopularity Of His Abortion Plan: ‘If You Can’t Win, How Do You Enforce It?’

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended his pledge to push for a nationwide ban on abortion if he becomes president.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Pence said he is not content to allow states to decide whether abortion is legal in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, which established a right to abortion in 1973. He will push for federal legislation.

“You know, the former president, almost everybody else on that stage with me in that first presidential debate wants to relegate the right to life to a states-only issue,” Pence told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Thursday night. “Well for me, the right to life’s not a state issue. It’s a moral issue, and as president of the United States, I’ll be a champion for the right to life in the Oval Office.”

According to a USA Today poll conducted in June, 80% of Americans oppose federal legislation banning abortion. Moreover, many Republican strategists and politicians are increasingly concerned that anti-abortion legislation enacted at the state level has created a backlash and led Republicans to underperform in the 2022 midterm elections.

“I’m glad you brought that up,” Schmitt said. “Are you worried about the ability to win, though? Are you worried about the ability to get the moderates in if you go hard on abortion?”

“Well, look, I actually believe that standing for the right to life’s more important than politics,” Pence responded.

“But if you can’t win, how do you enforce it?” Schmitt asked.

“Look, the former president actually suggested that we lost elections in the midterms because we overturned Roe v. Wade,” Pence said. “I don’t believe that for a second. I think when you stand on the right to life, and you stand with principle and compassion, and demonstrate a willingness to put our arms, not just around the unborn, but around newborns around women in crisis pregnancies, we can continue to win hearts and minds.”

“I think that compassion for life is great,” the host said. “I worry about it as a voting liability, but I understand where you’re coming.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

