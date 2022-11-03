Newsom Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats’ Midterm Messaging: ‘Stop Being on the Damned Defense!’

Governor of California Gavin Newsom (D) blasted his own party during a CBS interview, which aired on Wednesday night, saying that Democrats are getting “crushed on narrative” as the GOP looks poised to make big gains in the midterms.

Newsom was asked by CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, “Does it feel like a red wave?”

“Yeah, of course, it does. And again, I’m not paid to say that. I’m paid to say, you know, with a fate and feel. I mean, I get it. Like, I mean, I could be the cheerleader. I’m also a pragmatist. You feel it,” Newsome responded reluctantly.

Garrett goes on to mention that Newsom, who is up for reelection next week, is using his large fundraising operation to buy ads out of California to boost his profile, arguing he “sounds like a Democrat with bigger ambitions.”

Newsom discussed those ads, saying, “And it goes to my fundamental grievance with my damn party. We’re getting crushed on narrative.”

“We’re going to have to do better in terms of getting on the offense and stop being on the damn defense,” he added.

CBS then played a bit of Newsom’s ad, saying, “I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight or join us in California.”

Garrett then notes that Newsom is “practiced at deflecting the presidency question.”

“So one way to answer that question is to say, ‘I will never run for president of the United States.’ Can you say that?” Garrett pushed Newsom.

“Yeah, I’m not I have no interest,” responded the Democrat, sounding very definitive.

The conversation also turned to Newsom’s concerns regarding the GOP retaking control of Congress after the midterms.

“Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house fills you with what?” Garrett asked on the topic.

“I don’t want to say it out loud but fear what he’s done to aid and abet this notion, the ‘big lie,’ how he’s aiding abetting functionally authoritarian leaders across his party. Yeah, it scares the hell out of me,” Newsom replied.

Watch the full clip above via CBS

