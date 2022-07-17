California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) continues to raise eyebrows and stir speculation of a presidential run with media appearances taking aim at the Republican Party and offering advice to the leadership of his party.

While many polls show Democrats feel they lack a fighter in the White House or in their Congressional leadership, Newsom appears to be jockeying for the position. He regularly posts to Donald Trump’s Truth Social and is working to refocus the national “narrative,” which he says the Republicans are “dominating.”

Newsom sat down with Fox 11 Los Angeles anchor Elex Michealson and called for Democrats to “organize with more ferocity of focus.”

“I think ways to advance the collective cause, and that’s where the party needs to come in. Democrats need the Democratic Party, not the president, not a speaker, not an elected officeholder. The party, the infrastructure, I think, has to organize with more ferocity of focus, more determination to set the agenda, set the course, and put the other party on the defense,” Newsom said urging his party to ramp up the fight, while giving the leadership a pass.

“They are dominating the narrative,” Newsom said of the GOP.

“The facts aren’t on their side, but they’re dominating there. And in this world right now, you dominate the narrative, you win. And that’s what I’m worried about and that’s what I’m expressing,” he concluded.

In the interview, Newsom also blasted the Republican Party and its effective strategic approach to getting things done.

“And right now we’re up against the ruthlessness of the Republican Party,” Newsom argued.

“And I say that not naively. I don’t say that even blithely, but I’m not just taking a cheap shot,” he said, adding:

You see what’s happening to all the progress we’ve made in the 21st century, all of the rights that we in many ways have taken for granted that have been afforded since the sixties are being rolled back in real time. This is a totally different moment, and we have to wake up with a different mindset and not just old mindset in terms of just a collaborative mindset, a cup of tea, and everyone’s going to work together to get along.

Watch the full clip above via Fox 11

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com