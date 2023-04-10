Nicolle Wallace Torches Republicans for Not ‘Doing a Single G*ddamn Thing to Protect Democracy’ in the U.S.

Ex-Republican operative-turned-MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace skewered her former party during an intense discussion on Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville and the expulsion of Black members of the Tennessee legislature. She blamed Republicans for turning a blind eye to the country’s most pressing problems during a discussion with another former Republican, Tim Miller.

“This is a Republican problem, Tim. The Democrats haven’t done anything wrong other than maybe not fighting like Republicans,” she said. “The corruption of the party that you and I were a part of is also a story that gets short shrifted. We sanitize that too. It’s corrupt from the top to the bottom, from east to west.”

On Monday evening, the Nashville Metro Council unanimously voted to reappoint former Rep. Justin Jones to his seat. Jones and Justin Pearson, who are Black, were expelled by the House last week for anti-gun violence protests on the House floor. A White representative, Gloria Johnson, was not expelled for joining in the protest. Tennessee Republicans were roasted nationwide for what MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner called, “Naked, unapologetic racism.”

“Not one Republican condemned the Tennessee Republican majority for what they did,” Wallace continued. “Not one Republican who thought that bringing democracy to Iraq or Afghanistan would make our country safer, which was—I know it’s unpopular now—that was the position of Mitch McConnell and every elected Republican. Not one of them is interested in doing a single goddamn thing to protect democracy here in America, here in Tennessee. Not one of them. And I actually find it more chilling that not a single Republican condemned what the yahoos in Tennessee did than what the yahoos in Tennessee actually did.”

Watch the MSNBC clip above.

