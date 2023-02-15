Nikki Haley Fires Immediate Shot Across the Bow at Trump and Biden, Calls for ‘Mandatory Mental Competency Tests’ for Politicians Over 75

In her presidential campaign announcement on Wednesday, former ambassador and governor Nikki Haley made several oblique references and one very direct one on the subject of the advanced age of politicians — hitting her two 2024 opponents Joe Biden and Donald Trump particularly.

Haley made multiple comments that were in the “out with the old, in with the new” genre, including a few memorably specific comments.

The former South Carolina governor said at one point that, “America is not past our prime. It’s just that our politicians are past theirs.”

A few minutes later Haley got very specific about where “prime” tops out, when she made a promise that prominently would hit Biden and Trump.

“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We’ll have term limits for Congress,” said Haley. “And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

And lest there be any doubt she only meant to jab at Biden, she put a fine point on it about Trump.

“I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans,” said Haley. “We’ve lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. Our cause is right, but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans.”

“If you’re tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation,” she said.

That theme carried over the entire speech, and it was the topic of immediate attention on cable news as soon as she wrapped up.

The speech also caught Trump’s attention, though non-specifically, with an email statement that was sent out just as she was wrapping up titled “The Real Nikki Haley,” in which he rehashed criticisms he’s made already without adding anything new. Ironically.

Watch the clips above, via MSNBC.

