Now Democrats are Bashing Disney, Slamming Company for Refusing to Run Abortion, Gun Control Ads on Hulu: ‘Censorship of the Truth Is Outrageous’

After already engaging in bitter public battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Disney is now facing the wrath of Democratic politicians too.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Democratic Governors Association released a joint statement through the Washington Post on Monday, accusing the House of Mouse of censoring political ads.

Hulu, one of multiple streaming services owned under the Disney umbrella, refused to air political ads targeting Republican views on abortion and gun rights. The three previously mentioned groups tried purchasing ad space with various Disney-owned networks, including Hulu, but the streamer never aired them.

A statement from Christie Roberts, Tim Persico, and Noam Lee, the executive directors of the three committees reads:

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country. Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed.”

The refusal to take on the ads is likely a move to steer away from any material that could inspire controversy on the streamer as Suraj Patel, a Democratic congressional candidate in New York, said earlier this month that a Hulu representative told his campaign ad he wanted to run on abortion, gun control, and climate change was too “sensitive.”

“Your ban on mobilization messaging has a perverse effect on Democracy,” the Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Hulu President Joe Earley. The ad was allowed to run after Patel replaced footage of the January 6 Capitol riot with Donald Trump and changed “climate change” with “democracy,” according to the Post.

Another Democrat, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA), also reported in May that Hulu rejected an ad about her pro-choice stance in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Hulu should drop this dangerous and outrageous ban on pro-choice advertising,” Bourdeaux said at the time.

According to Hulu’s advertiser guidelines, the streamer will refuse any ad that “takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance (e.g. social issues).”

