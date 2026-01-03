Numerous House Democrats Praise Trump’s Capture of Maduro: ‘Venezuelans Deserve the Promise of Democracy’

Several Democratic politicians celebrated the Trump Administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, saying it has paved the way for democracy in the socialist country.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was one of a handful of Florida Democrats who said it was great to see Maduro go.

“The capture of the brutal, illegitimate ruler of Venezuela… is welcome news for my friends and neighbors who fled his violent, lawless, and disastrous rule,” she wrote on X. “However, cutting off the head of a snake is fruitless if it just regrows.”

She continued, “Venezuelans deserve the promise of democracy and the rule of law, not a state of endless violence and spiraling disorder. My hope is it offers a passage to true democracy and liberation. This action offers beleaguered Venezuelans a chance to seat their true, democratically elected president, Edmundo González.”

Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) said “capturing the murderous dictator Maduro is a major step” towards a free Venezuela. And like Wasserman Schultz, he said he wanted to see Gonzalez “seated as the rightful new president.”

But he also criticized President Donald Trump for not notifying Congress — or getting its approval — prior to the operation.

“Trump’s failure to seek Congressional approval for these strikes raises serious questions about the legality of the mission,” Soto posted. “The Administration made multiple false promises that it would not invade Venezuela without Congressional consent.”

A few other Democratic representatives made similar comments — they were thrilled to see Maduro arrested, but unhappy with how Trump went about it. The president said during a Saturday morning press conference that “Congress has a tendency to leak” and that is why his Administration kept the operation under wraps.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) posted “no one should miss” Maduro because he “brutally oppressed” Venezuelans and “committed human rights violations.” Moskowitz added Maduro “imprisoned political opponents” and had “stolen elections.” He also thanked the military for “their courage and professionalism.”

“However, any actions we take to end the illegitimate rule of Maduro must be in line with our Constitution,” Moskowitz posted. “After being told by the administration that the correct congressional leaders would be briefed, there is no evidence that this took place.”

He urged the next steps be “guided by de-escalation, protection of innocent lives, regional stability, and respect for constitutional and international norms.”

And one more example of unexpected praise for the Maduro capture came from the Washington Post. The Jeff Bezos-owned paper hailed the operation as a “major victory for American interests.”