NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reportedly Eyeing 2024 Presidential Bid

New York City mayor Eric Adams is considering running for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term, the New York Post reported Saturday.

According to the report, which was largely based on interviews with “confidantes and City Hall insiders,” Adams has broached the idea numerous times and may run if Biden does not in 2024.

“Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024,” one source told the Post. “He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win.”

The Post noted that Adams appeared to let slip that he was considering the idea last week, telling a crowd if he had been screened early for dyslexia “right now, we would be not saying just ‘Mr. Mayor,’ you’d probably be saying ‘Mr. President.’”

Adams adviser Evan Thies told Insider that the claims in the Post article are “one-hundred percent false.”

“There’s a difference between gossip and news—and the truth is that the mayor is completely focused on bringing New York City back by lowering crime, growing our economy and reversing inequality,” Thies told Insider.

If Adams were to run, he would join a slew of former NYC mayors-turned-presidential hopefuls including John Lindsay, DeWitt Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio — the latter of whom is now running for Congress.

