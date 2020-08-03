Former President Barack Obama released his list of election candidate endorsements on Monday, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was nowhere to be seen.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” tweeted Obama. “If you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person.”

I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. If you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person. https://t.co/PSm3Rf3wkF pic.twitter.com/7RXrJriBz8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 3, 2020

In the list of 118 endorsements across 17 states — including California, New York, Illinois, and Texas — Obama gave his blessing to candidates for the House, Senate, and state positions.

Six of the endorsements were for New York, and included democratic socialist Jamaal Bowman, who beat Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic primary last month.

Obama did not endorse Ocasio-Cortez, however.

The former president’s other New York endorsements included Jackie Gordon, Rep. Max Rose, Mondaire Jones, Rep. Antonio Delgado, and Dana Balter.

A similar situation took place in 2018, with Obama leaving Ocasio-Cortez — who has previously criticized the Obama administration — off of his “first wave” of 2018 midterm endorsements.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

However, he went on to endorse Ocasio-Cortez two months later in his second wave of endorsements.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

