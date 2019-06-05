Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decried the practice of holding inmates in solitary confinement in response to reports that Paul Manafort, who is serving a federal prison sentence on a bevy of fraud and conspiracy charges, is being sent to Rikers Island.

“Paul Manafort is being sent to solitary confinement in my district – Rikers Island,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Wednesday, in response to a New York Times report that the former Trump campaign chief was being sent to the notorious New York prison. “A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations. That‘s what solitary confinement is.”

“Manafort should be released, along with all people being held in solitary,” she added, clarifying in a subsequent tweet that she believed Manafort should be released from solitary, not prison.

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that the report said Manafort was going to be held in protective custody at Rikers, along with other high-profile inmates.

Shortly after, the Times changed the headline of their story to note that Manafort will be held in isolation.

