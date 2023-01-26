Only 19% of Americans Have Favorable View of Kevin McCarthy, Almost 75% Believe House GOP Has Wrong Priorities: NEW POLL

A new CNN poll out Thursday found that only 27 percent of U.S. adults polled believe Republican leaders in the House “have had the right priorities so far” – while 73 percent surveyed said the GOP House leaders have not focused on the “most important problems.”

“A 59% majority disapprove of the way Democratic leaders in Congress are handling their jobs overall, while a broader 67% disapprove of Republican leaders in Congress,” added the poll’s summary.

The poll’s summary also noted that Congressional Republican’s numbers were “weighed down” by respondents within the party showing a greater lack of enthusiasm than Democrats for their own leaders:

42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents disapprove of their party’s congressional leaders, compared with the 22% of Democrats and Democratic leaners who disapprove of their party’s congressional leadership.

Additionally, Speaker of the House and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) carried a lower approval rating than House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (R-NY).

Overall, McCarthy was seen favorably by only 19 percent of those surveyed, while 38 percent had an unfavorable view of him. Jeffries carried a 21 percent favorable, 22 percent unfavorable split, which also highlighted that he is less known to the broader public than McCarthy.

McCarthy’s numbers were also drug down by GOP-leaning respondents, who had a 35 percent favorable opinion of McCarthy and an 18 percent unfavorable opinion. Jeffries, on the other hand, carried a 42 percent favorable, 6 percent unfavorable opinion among Democrat-leaning respondents.

The poll carried an additional warning for the GOP-led House, as the majority of Americans said they believed that after the 2022 midterm elections House Republicans will now have a greater impact on the direction of the country than President Joe Biden:

Most of the public, 60%, expects congressional Republicans to have more influence than Biden over the direction the nation takes in the next two years. That’s similar to the 56% of Americans in January 2011 who anticipated that Republicans’ takeover of the House would give the GOP more sway than then-President Barack Obama, although expectations for Obama’s influence rose later in the year.

Obama, notably, cruised to reelection in 2012 defeating Mitt Romney 332 to 206 in the electoral college and by over 4 points in the popular vote.

The poll conducted by SSRS from January 19 to 22nd among 1,004 U.S. adults carries a 4-point margin of error.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com