A new poll from the University of New Hampshire released Wednesday shows only 9 percent of state residents “definitely” want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

The brutal polling data is a decline from polls released in April and July of 2021 when 19 and 17 percent of New Hampshire residents “definitely” wanted Biden to run for reelection.

When combined with those residents who “probably” wanted Biden to run for reelection the figures totaled 34 percent and 37 percent in April and July of 2021.

The total figure of those who want Biden to run in June 2022 was only 29 percent – 9 percent “definitely” and 20 percent “probably.”

The poll also found that Biden currently has a 26 percent favorability rating in the state, which puts him just ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s 23 percent favorability rating in the state.

Harris has a 64 percent unfavorability rating in the state compared to Biden’s 56 percent unfavorability rating.

Notably, the poll still has Biden beating Donald Trump in a potential 2024 match up 50 to 43 percent – a 7-point margin. Biden just loses to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 matchup 46 to 47 percent. The poll also showed DeSantis narrowly leading (statistically tied with) Trump in the GOP primary.

The poll is based on 944 “Granite State Panel members who completed the survey online between June 16 and June 20, 2022. The margin of sampling error for the survey is +/- 3.2 percent,” according to the poll’s summary.

