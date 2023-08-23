‘Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions’: Chris Christie Torpedoes Trump Over Criminal Trials As He Slams Debate Snub

Former Gov. Chris Christie spoke with former Republican Adam Kinzinger this week about the upcoming GOP debate and other issues facing Christie in the primary — chief among them, Donald Trump.

At a digital town hall from the Country First PAC, Christie talked several times about his plans for the debate taking place at 9PM ET on Wednesday with his fellow 2024 Republican candidates, and how he intends to prosecute his case.

In his opening remarks, Christie said that Americans need to think seriously about the message we are sending, and what is being treated as normal with Trump.

“I want everyone to think about this,” he said. “When the Republican candidates for president get on the stage this Wednesday, August 23rd, the frontrunner who has decided not to be there, will be out on bail in four different jurisdictions: New York, Miami, Washington and Atlanta.”

“We can no longer pretend that this is normal,” he added.

Later in the discussion, Kinzinger referred to Trump not showing up as “cowardice” and said it’s fear of Christie preventing Trump’s presence.

I want everyone to think about this. When the Republican candidates for president get on the stage this Wednesday, August 23rd, the frontrunner who has decided not to be there, will be out on bail in four different jurisdictions: New York, Miami, Washington and Atlanta. We can no longer pretend that this is normal. We can’t pretend that this is acceptable. And all of us, as Americans, need to think, is this the example we want to set for our children and for our grandchildren? I say it’s not. And I say that telling the truth is what matters the most in this race. And that’s what I intend to do from the minute I got into the race until wherever it ends.

Watch the clip above, via Country First on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com