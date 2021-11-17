Paul Gosar Defends Violent AOC Anime Video as Informative For Young People, Compares Himself to Hamilton

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) defended himself Wednesday and denied allegations that the amime video he tweeted was promoting violence.

He even compared himself to one of America’s founding fathers.

Gosar tweeted on Nov. 8 an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden. Twitter subsequently flagged the tweet.

Ahead of the House of Representatives voting on a resolution to censure Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments, the congressman himself said:

This body is considering passage of Mr. Biden’s reckless Marxist $4.9 trillion spending bill that provides $100 billion for amnesty to tens of millions of illegal aliens already in this country. This is what the Left doesn’t want the American people to know. Our country is suffering from a plague of illegal immigration. I don’t stop putting this out nor will I. Millions of illegal aliens, drugs and human traffickers are bringing led and it moved around this country in the dead of night. All being condoned by this administration. For this cartoon, some in Congress suggest I should be punished. I have said decisively there is no threat in the cartoon other than the threat that immigration poses to our country. And no threat was intended by my staff or me. The American people deserve to have hear the voices heard and Congress. No matter how much the Left tries to quiet me, I will continue to speak out against amnesty for illegal aliens, defend the rule of law and advance the American First agenda.

Following those remarks, Gosar was recognized by the chairman for another 30 seconds.

“If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censured by this House, so be it. It is done,” he said.

The first individual censured by the House was William Stanbery, a congressman from Ohio, in 1832, according to the House’s Office of the Historian.

