Pence Adviser Tells MSNBC She Had ‘Strict Orders’ to Keep ‘Lunatic’ Peter Navarro Out of Vice President’s Office

Former Trump White House adviser Olivia Troye told MSNBC she was given “strict orders” to keep Trump White House official Peter Navarro out of Vice President Mike Pence’s office because he was considered a “complete lunatic” and would write “conspiracy filled memos.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Tuesday, Troye — who worked as Pence’s Homeland Security adviser and as a member of the vice president’s White House Coronavirus Task Force — reacted to a video published by Navarro which warned of an imminent second civil war between Democrats and Republicans.

“I think the issue is that Peter Navarro and others are still out there trying to radicalize Americans,” she told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “That’s the point of this whole thing and I almost feel like it’s projection. It’s the willingness and wanting it to happen, right? That’s the issue. That they want to see this happen in the United States.”

Troye then said:

Look, Peter Navarro, I just want to say, was considered a complete lunatic in the West Wing of the White House. I had strict orders to keep him out of the vice president’s office because he would write these conspiracy filled memos that he wanted to deliver to Vice President Mike Pence at the time, and I was specifically ordered by the vice president’s chief of staff to take those memos out of his hand and make sure that he never set foot in the office. That’s the kind of individual that we’re dealing with right now.

She added that Navarro “would then take those memos and distribute them around the rest of the West Wing,” and “try to get in Donald Trump’s ear.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com