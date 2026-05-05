Pete Hegseth Asked About Bizarre Report of ‘Kamikaze Dolphins’ in Strait of Hormuz: ‘Like Sharks With Laser Beams?’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were asked Tuesday about reports of Iran using “kamikaze dolphins” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the beginning of the war, Iran has restricted passage through the waterway as a way to strain the global economy. That strain has caused energy prices to surge, with Americans seeing the cost of the war at the gas pump. Iran has also placed mines in the water to further discourage passage, and officials predict it could take six months to remove them.

The tactic of using dolphins was mentioned last week in a report from The Wall Street Journal. The report read:

Iranian officials said Tehran could use previously unused weapons to attack U.S. warships, from submarines to mine-carrying dolphins. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to step up escalation by cutting phone cables in the Strait of Hormuz, which would disrupt internet traffic globally.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan asked Hegseth to clarify the report that Iran could use “kamikaze dolphins” to block the strait. Amused by the idea, Caine claimed he wasn’t aware of the report and jokingly said, “Like sharks with laser beams, right?”

Hegseth added:

And I can’t confirm or deny whether we have kamikaze dolphins, but I can confirm they don’t. Ultimately, any follow-on effort, if there are mines identified, would be something that some of our units could undertake or the world could undertake. But right no,w we know we have a lane of safe passage that commercial shipping can flow through.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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