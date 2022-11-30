Peter Doocy Asks Puzzled Karine Jean-Pierre When the White House Will Delete Its Twitter Account

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday if the White House will shut down its Twitter account.

“When are you guys going to delete the White House Twitter account?” asked Doocy during the White House press briefing.

Jean-Pierre appeared taken aback by the question.

“Why would we do that?” she asked.

Doocy stated the rationale for his initial question.

“Well, you say you’re keeping an eye on Twitter because it might not be a suitable platform, so why use it?” he asked.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre said the White House would be “keeping an eye” on the Elon Musk-owned Twitter for disinformation and hate speech. On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre sought to clarify her remarks.

“Look, I want to be very clear here. The president has always said, and has been very, very clear in his belief that it is important for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech and misinformation,” she said. “And we’ll continue to say that, but media platforms make independent choices about their information that they present.”

On Tuesday, Doocy asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about Jean-Pierre’s “keeping an eye on” remarks.

McCarthy blasted the administration:

That is offensive to me. Government’s gonna go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something? I think the American public have spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up and I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk. You know, Elon Musk has succeeded in many places. I’d bet on him more than government going after you. And I one thing I would say when we talked about accountability, we will no longer let government go after people simply because of their political views.

Watch above.

