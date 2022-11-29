‘That is Offensive to Me!’ McCarthy Goes Off When Doocy Asks About Biden Admin ‘Keeping an Eye’ on Musk’s Twitter

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted the Biden administration on Tuesday when asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about the White House saying that the Biden administration would be “keeping an eye on” Twitter under owner Elon Musk.

“This is something that we’re certainly keeping an eye on,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday when asked about misinformation on Twitter.

“What do you make of the White House saying they are ‘keeping an eye on’ Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership and leadership?” Doocy asked McCarthy during a press conference outside the White House following a meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders.

McCarthy did not hold back.

That is offensive to me. Government’s gonna go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something? I think the American public have spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up and I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk. You know, Elon Musk has succeeded in many places. I’d bet on him more than government going after you. And I one thing I would say when we talked about accountability, we will no longer let government go after people simply because of their political views.

Doocy’s question for McCarthy on the subject of the opposing party’s position on an issue is the kind that Democrats routinely field from the press, and was notable for soliciting a view on the major issue other than the administration’s.

Watch above via Fox News.

