Piers Morgan Asks Joe Kent for His Response to Trump’s ‘Nasty Dig’ About Wife: ‘That Hurt You?’

Former Trump administration counterterrorism official Joe Kent responded to President Donald Trump’s “personal” attacks against him and his wife during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Speaking to the former Trump administration official in an interview on Thursday, host Piers Morgan asked Kent for his response to the president’s remarks on Monday, which were made after Kent resigned from his position in protest over the ongoing war against Iran.

“You say it’s not personal, but he has got quite personal with you,” noted Morgan. “Your first wife, Shannon, was a U.S. Navy technician who was killed in Syria in 2019 in a suicide bombing, leaving behind your two children. You married your current wife, Heather, in August 2023, more than four years later. Donald Trump said this this week about this.”

Morgan then played a clip of Trump saying, “Look, I’m not a fan of the guy… His wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed.”

“I mean, that was a nasty dig,” Morgan continued. “You married ‘fairly quickly,’ you know, whatever he was trying to infer, it wasn’t pleasant. That is personal, isn’t it? Did that offend you? That hurt you?”

Kent responded, “I mean, of course it’s personal. It’s not pleasant to hear the president speak in that manner, but look, again, the stakes are really high, Piers. I mean, my late wife was killed in one of these Middle Eastern wars that we shouldn’t have been in in the first place. Hundreds of my friends were killed in these wars as well. My entire generation, basically after 9/11, spent our adult lives in war. I did multiple combat deployments.”

“The stakes couldn’t be higher, and so really, I frankly don’t care what the president says about me personally,” he continued. “I understand because I went out the way that I did that this is inevitable. What I want all the focus to be on is how we got here and how we get out of this situation that we’re in, and how we must restrain the Israelis and how we must use diplomacy with the Iranians to get out of the situation before it spirals further out of control.”

Kent concluded, “I think we’re at a huge inflection point with the potential of putting boots on the ground, deploying forces into Kharg Island, or just having more violence and more of the energy flow coming out of the Strait of Hormuz being disrupted.”

Just an hour after Trump taunted Kent over his marriage on Monday, Kent praised the president in a social media post.

“President Trump is working to get peace with Iran. If he can make this happen, it will be a very good thing for our nation & our allies in the Gulf,” he wrote. “The Israelis will be against this, but POTUS is strong & can get them on board.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

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