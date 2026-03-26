Franklin Graham Tells Roaring CPAC Crowd To Get Trump ‘Reelected’ To Unconstitutional 3rd Term: ‘I Love Him!’

Televangelist and prominent Trump supporter Reverend Franklin Graham told a roaring crowd that “I love” President Donald Trump and urged them to do all they can “to get him re-elected!”

Trump has been floating the idea of blowing off term limits for years. The president alternates between trolling about the idea (he regularly distributes “Trump 2028” merch), reluctantly conceding he can’t, and playing coy.

Graham spoke on Thursday at the 2026 Conservative Political Action Committee Convention (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, during which he revived the theme as he wrapped up his speech:

REVEREND FRANKLIN GRAHAM: God loves you. He loves his country. And I love Donald Trump!

Is he perfect? No. But I love that guy! I love him.

And we’ll only have one chance at this. We’ll never get another president like Donald Trump! Never!

(CHEERS).

Thank you! And that’s why it’s important that we do everything that we can to try to get him reelected!

He stands not only for religious freedom, he stands up for Christians, like no president we’ve ever had.

He’s not afraid, he’s not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ. Other people are ashamed, he is not ashamed!

And I just appreciate that so much about him.

But let me just say to all of you here today, ask yourself the question. Are my sins forgiven?

You say, well, Franklin, I think so. I’m not talking about thinking so. Do you know it? Are your sins forgiven.

If you’re… You say well, I’m not that bad of a person. Yes, you are. We’re all sinners in God’s eyes.

So what do I need to do? You need to repent. Just say, God, I’m a sinner. I’m willing to turn from my sins, because if you come to Christ, you have to turn from those sins.

You come to the Christ, you’ve got to be willing to turn those sins and then to trust Him and to believe in Him and trust Him and make Him the Lord of your life and follow Him in life.

You do that, you can have that assurance that if your life came to an end today, that you would be in the presence of God for eternity, not because of any good thing you’ve done, because of what Christ did on your behalf when He took your sins to the cross. God bless you.