Piers Morgan Calls Protesting Outside Supreme Court Justice’s Homes ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Piers Morgan calls the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, nothing short of “domestic terrorism”.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly on Monday, the two spoke about the continued protestors stationed outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Kelly said, “First of all, these are dumbass protesters because according to the reports, Chief Justice Roberts isn’t even in the majority in this draft opinion. He might actually already be siding with the liberals. We’re not sure. They’re just dopes. Right, so they just go to the Chief Justice’s home for no reason.”

She continued, “Justice Kavanaugh seems to be part of the majority so they go to his house. He has two young daughters. No one cares, so let’s go scare them. There’s other protests planned, we’re told, at Amy Coney Barrett‘s house. She’s got young children including a 10-year-old who happens to have down syndrome.”

“Great idea to go to that house and scare the child!” Kelly added. “To me, it’s disgusting and it’s actually deeply problematic because I think it’s an open attempt to intimidate a court. — Our White House here continues to shrug it off like ‘Protests are really a good thing, this is just a run-of-the-mill protest.'”

Piers chimed in to say, “It’s not a run-of-the-mill protest when you basically terrorize the senior judge of the country at home when they have young kids. That’s a form of domestic terrorism that’s going on.”

He continued, “You saw it in Wisconsin, I think when an anti-abortion building was targeted overnight with a firebomb.”

The event Morgan references happened in Wisconsin on Sunday morning. An office used by an anti-abortion lobbying group was vandalized and Molotov cocktails were thrown inside. Police are still searching for anyone who may have been involved.

“It’s completely outrageous behavior. This is domestic terrorism you’re witnessing,” Piers concluded.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

