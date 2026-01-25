‘Pro Tip’: Tim Walz Tells Pam Bondi to ‘Work On’ the Epstein Files, Rather Than Focus on Minnesota Fraud

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) offered Attorney General Pam Bondi a “pro tip” on Sunday: she should “work on” releasing the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein more and spend less time focusing on the fraud allegations that have rocked Walz’s state over the last month.

The governor shared his advice for Bondi during a press conference on Sunday afternoon. He was asked about the letter that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department sent him on Saturday, in which Bondi ripped Walz’s state for being a safe haven for illegal immigrants and a hotbed for fraud schemes.

Walz shot back on Sunday, saying the DOJ was “lying” in its letter about several things, including its claim that Minnesota police are not turning over violent illegal immigrants to federal immigration authorities. He also said his state was being targeted for political purposes, not for the $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scheme that prosecutors said ripped off government programs under Walz’s nose.

“This has nothing to do with fraud,” Walz said.

He continued a moment later, “This is again… Donald Trump telling everybody that the election was rigged, who started all this nightmare for America. [It] has nothing to do with [fraud]. And I would just I would just give a pro tip to the attorney general: there’s two million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

Walz’s shot at Bondi over the Epstein files comes after her letter said Walz’s state has gone sideways, thanks to recent anti-ICE protests and the fraud claims.

“The lawlessness in the streets is matched by the unprecedented financial fraud occurring on your watch,” Bondi wrote. “And the out of control fraud in your state also implicates election security. It is a tragedy that Americans have lost faith in Minnesota’s ability to keep its taxpayers’ funds secure and its citizens’ safe.”

Walz on Sunday said the DOJ continues “to show they’re not serious” about fixing the problems Bondi pointed out because they will not work with him on a “way to fix this.”

Watch above via CNN.

