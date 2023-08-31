Pro-Trump Lawyer John Eastman’s Comments on Fox Raise Eyebrows: ‘Literally Just Confessed To The Crime’

Pro-Trump lawyer and co-defendant in the Georgia election case, John Eastman, joined Fox News’s Laura Ingraham for a two-part interview and raised a lot of eyebrows on Wednesday night with comments that many observers interpreted as an admission of guilt.

Ingraham asked Eastman at one point in the interview, “And just again, to clarify this, on January 6th, what did you want to happen?”

Ingraham expanded on her question a bit and Eastman added, “Several things. Some people had urged that Vice President Pence simply had the power to reject electors whose certification was still pending.”

Ingraham quickly interjected, “I don’t believe that.”

Eastman agreed with Ingraham and said he told Pence it “would be foolish to exercise such power even if you had it.”

Eastman continued, “What I recommended, and I’ve said this repeatedly, is that he accede to requests from more than 100 state legislators in the swing states to give them a week to try and sort out the impact of what everybody acknowledged was illegality in the conduct of the election.”

Ingraham interjected again and clarified, “Not everyone acknowledges, not everyone acknowledges, but that was the argument that was being made. Obviously, and there were obviously irregularities that everybody had seen. But whether that was yeah, whether it rose to the level of changing the outcome of the election again without a legal proceeding in the states that mattered, the argument ultimately was a difficult one to make.”

Eastman’s response that he wanted Pence to hold off on certification for a week quickly drew attention. The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell noted, “Fmr Trump lawyer John Eastman says on Fox News that what he wanted on Jan. 6 was for VP Pence to delay certification from happening for a week. Not news but in his own words it sounds like he wanted to impede the certification.”

“It’s going to sound like that to prosecutors, judges, and juries too,” replied lawyer George Conway.

Journalist and commentator David Rothkopf added, “‘I only want to steal a little of the bank’s money’ is not a defense, it’s an admission of guilt.”

“I only want to steal a little of the bank’s money” is not a defense, it’s an admission of guilt. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 31, 2023

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss commented, “He literally just confessed to the crime.”

He literally just confessed to the crime. https://t.co/iPmU51f57E — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 31, 2023

Eastman and 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, face a total of 41 charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Eastman, in particular, is accused of helping to craft the fake electors scheme and pressuring Pence to “either reject electoral votes from certain states or delay the joint session of Congress on January 6,” according to the 98-page indictment.

Below are some additional reactions to Eastman’s comments:

“How exactly were you going to pull off your coup?” “Here was my exact plan to pull it off.” https://t.co/nw5USykJXR — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) August 31, 2023

Pro legal tip: If you’ve been indicted for doing something, don’t talk about that something on TV. https://t.co/51CI6OYXSm — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 31, 2023

The thing about the Eastman interview is that, I suspect, he’s admitting to committing federal crimes on national television because he’s fixated on Georgia, which is why he should keep his mouth shut for his own benefit (or in the interest of transparency keep going). — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 31, 2023

Dear Mr. Eastman,

Pressuring Mike Pence to delay the peaceful transfer of power based on a fringe legal theory you concocted in your head is exactly what you are indicted for in Georgia. Thanks for your confession on national tv. https://t.co/vjvPzXUmpF — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) August 31, 2023

When you’ve lost Laura Ingraham … https://t.co/UuvvjGyEkH — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 31, 2023

