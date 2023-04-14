Protestors Shouting ‘Jews Against DeSantis!’ Rush Stage During Florida Governor’s Speech

Two protestors rushed a stage in Manchester, New Hampshire where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was giving a speech on Friday night.

DeSantis has been delivering remarks in various states and is expected by many to declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The governor spoke at the GOP’s Amos Tuck fundraiser dinner, pulling in a record haul of $382,000. Standard tickets cost $150 and VIP passes went for $500.

“If you looked at governor races, president races, 2010, 12, 14, 16, 18–” DeSantis said during his speech before being interrupted by the protestors.

#BREAKING: Protestors storm an unphased Gov. Ron DeSantis at New Hampshire event They chanted "Jews against DeSantis!" DeSantis: "Why you'd want to pay the ticket to get in just to do that, I don't know!" pic.twitter.com/zwNnlz7590 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 14, 2023

He looked off-stage toward the disruptors and said, “Yeah, thank you.”

The two women were escorted off the stage. In unison, they chanted “Jews against DeSantis!”

“You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” the governor told the crowd. “I mean, you gotta have a little fun. Why you’d wanna pay the ticket to get in just to that, I don’t know. But different strokes for different folks.”

DeSantis resumed his speech.

Though the governor is seemingly the preferred candidate of many Republican Party establishment figures, recent polling shows Trump’s grip on the party’s base remains strong. One recent Fox News survey shows Trump leading DeSantis in what is presently a hypothetical matchup, 54% to 24%.

Being Trump’s nearest rival has drawn the ire of the former president, who has repeatedly attacked the governor.

Late Thursday night, DeSantis made news by signing a six-week abortion ban into law in Florida in a private ceremony closed to the press. Earlier in the day, he spoke at the evangelical Liberty University, where he declined to tout the new law in front of the largely anti-abortion audience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com