‘This Has Not Ever Been a Pro-Life Movement’: MSNBC Guest Goes on Absolute Tear Against Tim Scott

Brittany Packnett Cunningham excoriated Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Republicans on abortion, telling MSNBC they aren’t actually “pro-life.”

Scott, who is anti-abortion, has struggled to give clear answers on the issues in recent days as he launches a presidential exploratory committee to help him decide whether to run in 2024.

Friday was little different, as he faced questions about abortion from NBC News reporter Ali Vitali, where Scott reacted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing a law banning abortion in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

“I’m proudly 100% pro-life,” Scott told her. “I am so thankful that I had an opportunity to vote for three Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade. I celebrate that.”

“But is six weeks the right mile marker?” she asked.

“Well, the people have decided that their elected leaders have the opportunity to do, so I say absolutely,” Scott answered. “As the culture of life is being protected, we should celebrate that. States will have different, varying views on the, but yes, if I were president of United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”

Vitali followed up by asking Scott if he’d sign a national abortion ban as president.

“I’m not gonna do a bunch of hypotheticals,” he replied.

After airing the clip on The Last Word, guest host Jonathan Capehart said Scott was “talking loud and saying nothing.” He asked for Packnett Cunningham’s reaction, and she did not hold back:

I’m gonna state perhaps an unpopular opinion. I’m actually really glad to hear Tim Scott so fervently say that he believes in the culture of life, because I’m looking forward to his support for an assault weapons ban. I’m really looking forward to him finally getting out of the way of ending qualified immunity for police officers who kill people. If he is so committed to the culture of life, then there are plenty of ways to actually display that. One of those ways is not supporting a ban on abortion – whether it’s six weeks, whether nationally, or whether it is the overturning of Roe v. Wade, because the truth of the matter is, this has not ever been a pro-life movement. This has been a movement about ensuring that certain people do not have autonomy over our bodies. So, we should be clear to bust these myths. Like you said before, 64% of Americans are in support of access to abortion.

She concluded, “So, I’m actually glad to hear that he is in support of the culture of life. And I really want him to actually put his policy where his mouth is.”

