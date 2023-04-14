DeSantis New Hampshire Fundraiser Breaks Record for the State’s GOP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sold out a New Hampshire Republican State Party fundraiser taking place on Friday night in historic fashion – breaking an all-time record for the state GOP.

News of DeSantis’s major haul on behalf of the local party came after news reports detailed the event was “struggling to sell tickets” in what some saw as a sign of the Florida Republican waning popularity as former President Donald Trump continues his vicious attacks.

“There are rumblings all across Florida, but particularly in donorworld, that DeSantis is trending in the wrong direction and should hold his fire till ’28. Youngkin, on the other hand, doesn’t have that kind of optionality,” read the subheadline on Tara Palmeri’s Puck report last week on the New Hampshire event’s lackluster interest.

Local New Hampshire media reported on the success of the event and quoted NHGOP Chairman Chris Ager calling the event a “Record-breaking fundraiser for the state party.”

“Largest fundraiser in the history of the NHGOP, raising more than a quarter of a million dollars. Ticket sales were halted earlier this week after we exceeded planned capacity,” Ager said of the Amos Tuck dinner.

VIP tickets for the event, which were $500 each, sold out as well as the $150 seats for the event. Michael Graham of the NH Journal called the success of the event “a financial boon for the historically cash-strapped state party organization.”

Palmeri addressed her report not aging well with time on Friday, writing, “Congrats to DeSantis & the GOP! until wednesday you could still buy tickets to the event so perhaps my story helped sales.”

