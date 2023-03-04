Proudly ‘Fomenting Anti-White Racism’: Tulsi Gabbard at CPAC Claims Democrats Are ‘Directly Betraying Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday that Democrats are “fomenting anti-White racism” for political gain and are “proud of it.”

Gabbard covered a wide-range of red meat topics in her speech to the mostly-MAGA crowd at CPAC, from saying President Joe Biden and the Democrats are “war-mongers” and profiteers who hate religion, guns, and free speech, to accusing the party of enabling pedophiles and trying to “erase women.”

At one point, Gabbard said that Democrats “reduce each of us to the color of our skin,” and accused her former party of stoking hate to gain power.

“They’re using identity politics to tear us apart,” she said. “They are fomenting anti-White racism and fanning the flames of divisiveness all for their own political gain.”

She argued that things like press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre‘s touting of diversity in the Biden administration are a “direct” betrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals.

They’re using identity politics to tear us apart. They are fomenting anti-White racism and fanning the flames of divisiveness all for their own political gain. And what’s so disturbing about this is they are proud of it. This is not something happening behind the curtains. President Biden’s press secretary, I think you probably saw the other day, she was there at the podium in the White House listing off proudly all of these statistics and quoting the quote unquote ‘diversity’ of the Biden administration. Talking about gender and race and sexuality, but not talking about capabilities and accomplishments. They’re directly betraying Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream. As they racialize every issue, doing the exact opposite of what Dr. King preached. Judging us purely based on the color of our skin rather than on the content of our character. They’ve become the racists that they claim to hate.

Gabbard has referenced Dr. King before in criticizing Democrats, most recently during a Fox News rant in which she also invoked Adolf Hitler to describe Biden appointments to the administration and federal posts.

Watch the clip above, via CPAC.

