Donald Trump lashed out at Gen. Mark Milley during a Mar-a-Lago event where he referred to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a “f*cking idiot.”

The former president’s tirade happened on Saturday when he spoke at an event for Turning Point Action, a branch of the conservative activist organization Turning Point USA. At one point, Trump went on a tangent about America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and he described a conversation where he and Milley disagreed about whether to transport America’s equipment out of the country.

“I’ll never forget Milley saying to me, ‘Sir, sir. It’s cheaper to leave the equipment than to bring it,'” Trump said in a mocking imitation. “You think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can have it than it is to fill it up with a half tank of gas and fly it into Pakistan or fly it back to our country?”

“‘Yes, sir, we think it’s cheaper, sir,'” Trump said, once again impersonating the general. “That’s when I realized he was a f*cking idiot.”

As America chaotically attempted to withdraw forces from Afghanistan and evacuate the country, there were numerous reports about how much military equipment was being left behind while the Taliban took control of Kabul. Though the U.S. Military worked to “demilitarize” the abandoned equipment by destroying key components and rendering them inoperable, it is possible that the remains could yield insights into America’s military constructions.

Trump went on to complain that the 2020 election was “all rigged” and “we’re never gonna forget 2020.” He also complained about the legal consequences his supporters face for the storming of the U.S. Capitol, once again dismissing the riot as a “protest” and claiming the “insurrection” was on Election Day.

As it were, Trump had another moment over the weekend where he accidentally insulted people who believe his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass fraud. This occurred when he blasted out a statement with a broadly-mocked double negative proclaiming “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!”

Watch above, via Ron Filipkowski.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com