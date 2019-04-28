Rabbi Tearfully Recounts Attack on California Synagogue: ‘Miraculously the Gun Jammed’

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein spoke out just one day after the deadly shooting at a California synagogue that left one dead and three others — including Goldstein — injured.

Recalling what happened when a 19-year-old shooter entered the Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire, Goldstein said his 4 1/2-year-old granddaughter saw his injury.

“She didn’t deserve to see her grandfather like this!” he said with emotion.

The rabbi then said that the gun jammed.

“Miraculously, the gun jammed and in attendance at the synagogue, there was a Border Patrol off duty,” Goldstein told reporters. “As soon as the gun jammed and as soon as the shooting was going on, he jumped up in pursuit.”

The rabbi also recalled seeing Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who died as a result of her wounds on the floor in what he described as a “heart-wrenching” scene.

After the shooter left, this terrorist left, I turn around to assess the situation, and I walk into the lobby and I see Lori laying on the floor unconscious. And her dear husband, Dr. Howard Kaye, who’s like a brother to me, is trying to resuscitate her and he faints and he’s laying there on the floor next to his wife. And then the daughter Hannah comes out screaming, daddy and mommy, what’s going on. It’s the most heart-wrenching sight I could have seen. I was frozen in time. I grabbed a prayer shawl, wrapped my arms with it, my fingers dangling all over the place. My congregation was gathered outside here, I said I have to do something, I got on a chair and I said — we are a Jewish nation that will stand tall.

