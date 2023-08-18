Ramaswamy Says He’d Run the Government Like Elon Musk Runs Twitter: ‘A Good Example Of What I Want To Do’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy explained that if he is elected, he will use Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter as a model for how to run the government.

Musk acquired Twitter in October, which he has since rebranded as X, though many users are simply ignoring this development. Since taking over, the billionaire has laid off about 80% of the company’s employees. Some users of the platform have reported an increase in glitches and bots on the site, not to mention an rise in neo-Nazi propaganda.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis famously announced his presidential bid on Twitter Spaces, but the event was marred by technical issues.

Ramaswamy appeared on Friday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where he was asked about a comment in which Musk called him “a very promising candidate.”

“Well, you just got a lot of kudos online recently from Elon Musk, who seems to be – perhaps moving away maybe – from DeSantis and toward you,” Laura Ingraham told him.

“Look, I think Elon is an excellent example of what he did at Twitter, is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy replied. “Take out 75% of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do. And at the same time, I love the way he released the Twitter files. I’ll release the state action files. Any time a bureaucrat has pressured a private company, let’s publish it for the world to see. And he put an X through Twitter? I’ll put an X on the administrative state. So, that’s where I’m at on common tactics with Elon.”

Watch above via Fox News.

