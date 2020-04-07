Rand Paul Has Recovered From Coronavirus, Now Volunteering at Hospital

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he has recovered from the coronavirus and retested as negative, Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the senator thanked social media users for “all the best wishes I have received,” before announcing, “I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020

Paul became the first senator to test positive for Covid-19 last month.

Despite being asymptomatic, Paul tested for the coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” before testing positive.

During quarantine, the senator continued to work remotely.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]