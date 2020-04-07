comScore

Rand Paul Has Recovered From Coronavirus, Now Volunteering at Hospital

By Charlie NashApr 7th, 2020, 12:14 pm

@RandPaul

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he has recovered from the coronavirus and retested as negative, Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the senator thanked social media users for “all the best wishes I have received,” before announcing, “I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!”

Paul became the first senator to test positive for Covid-19 last month.

Despite being asymptomatic, Paul tested for the coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” before testing positive.

During quarantine, the senator continued to work remotely.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: