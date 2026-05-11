Trump Declares Ceasefire With Iran Is on ‘Massive Life Support’ After He Rejected ‘Garbage’ Deal

President Donald Trump said the ceasefire deal with Iran is “on life support” on Monday morning, one day after he rejected a proposal from the country to end the war.

Trump was asked about the status of the ceasefire while speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office.

“It’s unbelievably weak,” Trump said. “I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn’t even finish reading it. I said, ‘I’m not going to waste my time reading it.'”

Trump continued, saying, “it’s on life support,” before turning to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was standing behind him.

“Dr. Oz, life support is not a good thing, do you agree?” Trump quipped.

That got a few chuckles from the others in the room. Trump then said the ceasefire was on “massive life support” and compared it to when “a doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living.'”

Trump’s remarks come one day after he said Iran’s proposal to end the war was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

They also follow the U.S. military shooting down Iranian missiles and drones that were targeting ships the Navy was escorting through the Strait of Hormuz last week; Trump mocked Iran for the shot-down drones over the weekend.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was pressed on the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran on Friday, one day after the two sides exchanged fire. A reporter told Rubio the ceasefire appeared pretty flimsy, considering the two sides were still battling; Rubio said it was because Iran was not honoring the deal.

“What you saw yesterday was U.S. destroyers moving through international waters, being fired upon by the Iranians, and the U.S. responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio said.

He added, “If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it. We have to knock down the missile, and we have to knock out whatever it is that launched that missile. The alternative is to let it sink one of our ships. That’s crazy. So, of course, we responded to it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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