‘Rape and Pillage’: Eric Trump Goes on Deranged Rant Accusing Democrats of Going Through Barron’s Underwear Drawer

Eric Trump ranted on Newsmax Thursday morning, accusing the Democratic Party of raping and pillaging, and even rooting through Barron Trump‘s underwear drawer when opponents get in their way.

“If you get in the way of the Democratic Party, if you question their power, if you interfere with their little fiefdom, they will target you, they will come after you, and they will try and destroy your life,” Trump’s second oldest son told host Carl Higbie.

“It is rape and pillage. They will burn down the street. It doesn’t matter for these people, they will take out innocent people. They will go after your family, they will go after your kids, you know, they will raid Barron’s room — who’s a 16-year old, 15-year old kid — they’ll go through his underwear drawer, they’ll send the FBI, they’ll spy on your campaign. We’ve seen it all.”

Eric Trump did not give expound upon the alleged riffling through Donald Trump‘s youngest son’s underwear drawer.

“Thank God you have a guy like Donald Trump who has a lot of money behind his name, who is able to fight these people, who has a very loud voice,” Eric continued. “He’s the strongest man I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I’ve spent the last 72 hours with him; the guy’s the strongest man in the world, he cannot be run over, he will not be intimidated, he will not stop,” he continued, adding:

He will leave the courthouse, he will do an off-the-record stop — meaning, he’ll go to a restaurant — and then he’ll give a campaign speech that very same night after he gets indicted on 37 counts. Because he knows the game. He has to stand up to the nonsense in this country, otherwise we’re not going to have Democracy anymore. Because these people are trying to subvert Democracy. They’re trying to take away peoples’ vote by controlling every aspect of the system.

Watch the Newsmax clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com