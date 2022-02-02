‘Ratio Away’: Democrat Political Consultant Proudly Labels Mask-Less School Kids ‘D*ckheads’

A Democrat political consultant used his Twitter Page Tuesday to label school children who do not wear masks in the classroom “dickheads” who deserve poor grades.

Ben Tribbett is the founder and CEO of the progressive firm Pocket Aces Consulting. He helped Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) win her seat in 2018.

Pocket Aces embraces its name, and its website looks like a virtual poker room.

“We are a full-service political consulting firm specializing in helping Democratic campaigns and causes tell a persuasive story,” Pocket Aces proclaims. “We have taken on and won some of the toughest races against politics’ biggest villains. Every project we take on is a passion project – and we aim to be fully integrated partners with your team.”

One such tough race was Luria’s for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district in 2018.

Politico connected the pair in a report last year about redistricting:

“We just don’t seem to have the guts to just go out and go play politics the way Republicans do,” said Ben Tribbett, a Virginia-based Democratic operative. The stakes are high: Democrats currently represent seven of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. But two of those are hard-won battleground seats — held by Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria — that they had hoped to shore up under a new map. Also on the wish list: making the districts of GOP Reps. Rob Wittman and Bob Good more competitive.

Luria has embraced Tribbett online:

Wishing @lowkell all the best and a speedy recovery! https://t.co/fEi8rtFixY — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) November 18, 2021

On Tuesday, Tribbett showed his hand concerning how he feels about children who do not wear masks, presumably in Virginia’s schools.

He tweeted, “My favorite part of the ‘optional masks’ at schools crowd is that the teachers can identify the dickheads and make sure their grades reflect their caring for others.”

My favorite part of the “optional masks” at schools crowd is that the teachers can identify the dickheads and make sure their grades reflect their caring for others. — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) February 1, 2022

In a pair of follow-up posts, Tribbett begged for a ratio, and also encouraged “dumb” anti-vaccine parents to homeschool their children.

I assume the reaction to this is because these anti vax parents were too dumb to think about the reactions of their kids teachers? Better homeschool then! — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) February 1, 2022

