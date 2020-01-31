Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) published an article on Medium, Friday, claiming that just because President Donald Trump’s actions may be impeachable, he shouldn’t be removed because it would “inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage” on the nation.

“Voting to find the President guilty would not just be a condemnation of his action. If I vote guilty, I will be voting to remove a President from office for the first time in the 243-year history of our Republic,” declared Rubio. “When they decided to include impeachment in the Constitution, the Framers understood how disruptive and traumatic it would be.”

“Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office,” the senator continued, before concluding, “I will not vote to remove the President because doing so would inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation.”

Rubio made the same argument in a video, which he also released on Friday.

Earlier this month, Rubio rejected the idea of having former national security advisor John Bolton testify during the Senate impeachment trial.

“The testimony & evidence considered in a Senate impeachment trial should be the same testimony & evidence the House relied upon when they passed the Articles of Impeachment,” Rubio proclaimed. “Our job is to vote on what the House passed,not to conduct an open ended inquiry.”

