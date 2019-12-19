Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) pledged his “undying support” for President Donald Trump on Thursday after announcing his departure from the Democratic Party for the Republican Party.

Van Drew pledged his support at a White House meeting with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me. This is who I am, it’s who I always was,” declared Van Drew, before telling President Trump, “you have my undying support, and always.”

“Thank you very much, and by the way, same way. I’m endorsing him,” replied the president, as the two men shook hands.

Van Drew continued, “And the last thing I will say, one of my heroes, and he’s always hung in my office — I have a bipartisan wall, it has a lot of different people on there — Ronald Reagan, and when he said, ‘I didn’t leave my party, my party left me,’ and I’m saying the same thing.”

As reported by CNN, on Wednesday Van Drew “sat with Republicans” before the impeachment vote, “receiving handshakes and fist bumps from GOP members.”

“He crossed his arms when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff presented the Democratic case for impeachment. And he gave McCarthy’s counter argument a standing ovation,” CNN detailed.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

