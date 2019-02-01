Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar Spar Over Disgusting Anti-Semitic Voicemail Left at His Office

On Thursday, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) posted audio from a call that was left at his office, where the caller went on an anti-Semitic rant.

“Right now you’re nothing but animals. You know Hitler told you that right? You got my phone number, you got my zip code. You come after me if you want. I don’t give a f*ck cause I hate you people for what you did to us as black people and I wish Hitler would have done his fucking job,” the caller says in part.

Zeldin also tagged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and asked which part of it did she disagreed with:

This new VM just came into my office. @IlhanMN, this is just another day in my world as an American Jew in Congress. Would love to know what part of this hate filled, anti-Semitic rant you disagree with? I disagree with all of it. Do you? pic.twitter.com/4WoJqiATCf — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 31, 2019

Omar responded by saying the message was “heinous and hateful” and how she receives similarly disgusting calls every day. She then asked if they’d like to share notes on how to combat religious discrimination over Somali tea:

This is heinous and hateful. I too am flooded with bigoted voicemails and calls every day. Maybe we could meet and share notes on how to fight religious discrimination of all kinds? Maybe over Somali tea, in your old office which I happen to be in now. https://t.co/FQ909kYSwo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 1, 2019

“We got calls like this all day long today and many were worse than what was in that voicemail. I went through K-12, college, law school, and 4 years on active duty in the Army and I never once experienced anti-Semitism,” Zeldin later told The Daily Caller. “In the last several years though this anti-Israel, anti-Semitic hatred is only increasing in American politics, on college campuses, and in the halls of Congress.”

