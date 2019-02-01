comScore

Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar Spar Over Disgusting Anti-Semitic Voicemail Left at His Office

by | Feb 1st, 2019, 10:23 am

 

On Thursday, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) posted audio from a call that was left at his office, where the caller went on an anti-Semitic rant.

“Right now you’re nothing but animals. You know Hitler told you that right? You got my phone number, you got my zip code. You come after me if you want. I don’t give a f*ck cause I hate you people for what you did to us as black people and I wish Hitler would have done his fucking job,” the caller says in part.

Zeldin also tagged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and asked which part of it did she disagreed with:

Omar responded by saying the message was “heinous and hateful” and how she receives similarly disgusting calls every day. She then asked if they’d like to share notes on how to combat religious discrimination over Somali tea:

“We got calls like this all day long today and many were worse than what was in that voicemail. I went through K-12, college, law school, and 4 years on active duty in the Army and I never once experienced anti-Semitism,” Zeldin later told The Daily Caller. “In the last several years though this anti-Israel, anti-Semitic hatred is only increasing in American politics, on college campuses, and in the halls of Congress.”

