Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) blasted MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday after Scarborough accused Republicans of “selling” their “political soul.”

“That’s what I don’t understand, what job is worth selling your political soul for?” questioned Scarborough, who is also a former Republican Florida congressman, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Monday. “You can look at the people who are running in Republican primaries, and you can predict what they’re going to do. It’s very disappointing.”

Gaetz shot back in a Twitter post on Tuesday, declaring, “For Joe Scarborough, that job was @MSNBC host.”

Scarborough left the Republican Party in 2017 following the election of President Donald Trump.

In the same year, he called President Trump “completely detached from reality” and claimed “everybody around Donald Trump knows he’s not stable.”

“We are facing a showdown with a nuclear power, and you have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit, that people close to him say is mentally unfit,” he remarked. “That people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia.”

