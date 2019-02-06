Rep. Omar Refused to Answer Why She Supports BDS When Confronted By CNN

After speaking at an event for the Center American Progress on Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) told Manu Raju, CNN’s senior congressional correspondent, she is not surprised with the criticism she has received for her own criticism of Israel.

“It’s not surprising, it’s actually exciting; it is really important for us to get a different lens about what peace in that region can look like and the kind of difficult conversations we need to have about allies,” she said.

Raju then asked she thinks Israel is an ally or an adversary.

“Israel is an ally of the United States and I think as much as you would look to your neighbor, to your friends, to live out the same values as you are. We want to make sure our allies are living out the same values we push for,” she replied.

Omar then walked away and did not answer when Raju asked why she supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.

We caught up with her after an event at the Center for American Progress; CAP employees tried to prevent us from leaving the room to question Omar. But @DaniellaMicaela and I ran down 10 flights of stairs from their 10th floor office to catch her on her way to her car — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2019

Omar was asked about anti-semitism during the CAP event:

Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to a question about anti-semitism… pic.twitter.com/di1wa2X22v — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com