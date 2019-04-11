Rep. Tlaib Defends Rep. Omar’s 9/11 Comments, Claims Attacks on Her Are Racist: ‘She Does Speak Truth’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) defended fellow freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the recent wave of criticism she has received for her remarks regarding to 9/11.

Omar is facing backlash after stating, “[The Council on American-Islamic Relations] was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Tlaib said her critics were taking her words out of context in “racist” attacks.

“They do that all the time to, especially women of color, they take our words out of context because they’re afraid because we speak truth, we speak truth to power. My sister Omar was talking about up lifting people by supporting their civil liberties and civil rights,” Tlaib said.

“This is just pure racist act by many of those, hateful acts by those because she does speak truth when she talks about different issues they don’t disagree with. I’m outraged. And I’m really outraged because as a person that has gotten direct death threats myself, I know that her life is put in more danger and I see her not just my sister and colleague, but as a mother of three,” she continued.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

