‘Verbal Cage Match’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Reportedly Feud After Appearing at White Nationalist Event

Despite the pair’s similar conservative outlook and general approach to politics, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have reportedly clashed ferociously in recent weeks.

According to Politico’s Olivia Beavers, during a gathering of the House Freedom Caucus board of directors last month near the Capitol, the duo got into a tense confrontation.

“Their confrontation grew so heated that at least one onlooker feared the Greene-Boebert back-and-forth might escalate beyond the verbal cage match had another board member not stepped in to de-escalate, according to a GOP lawmaker who was granted anonymity to describe what happened,” Beavers wrote, adding that three people connected to the House Freedom Caucus also confirmed the account.

The scuffle was reportedly caused because of Greene’s appearance at a White nationalist rally. She later claimed she was unaware of the political beliefs of Nick Fuentes, the event’s organizer.

Boebert, who Beavers described as “more of a party team player,” reportedly loathes being tied to Greene.

But some fellow Freedom Caucus members don’t distinguish between the two as much as Boebert probably would like.

Beavers cited House Freedom Caucus Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) posting a video of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) — also a caucus member — sitting between Greene and Boebert during President Joe Biden‘s first State of the Union address — “one day after their board-meeting clash.”

Buck’s video featured a montage of Donalds looking incredibly uncomfortable as the Stealers Wheel song “Stuck in the Middle with You.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com